S’pore aims to channel $6.6b towards greening region, fostering partnerships

This was announced on Dec 2 by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who delivered Singapore’s national statement at the World Climate Action Summit. The event was part of the United Nations COP28 climate conference in Dubai, and SM Teo spoke on behalf of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Amid heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty, he said, the world is far from achieving its climate goals. Instead of capping warming at 1.5 deg C, it is instead heading towards a 2.1 deg C to 2.8 degrees C increase by 2100.

The first Global Stocktake – an inventory of how countries are taking climate action – presents a timely opportunity for the world to correct its course to keep the target of 1.5 deg C within reach, he stressed.

“This can only be achieved if we deliver substantive, inclusive, and balanced outcomes at COP28 across mitigation, adaptation as well and means of implementation.

“At this critical juncture, we need to foster even stronger multilateral cooperation than before,” he said, noting that Singapore was reaffirming its commitment to domestic climate action, regional partnerships and global collaboration.

On the domestic front, Singapore has already raised its climate ambition – to reach net zero by 2050 and reduce emissions to 60 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2030, after peaking emissions earlier.