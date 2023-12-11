Digital trade fuels economic growth in Asia-Pacific

Digital trade and investment are driving forces of the modern economy, and growth in the Asia-Pacific region has exceeded the global average, with the region now accounting for a quarter of the $4 trillion trade in digitally deliverable products.

The Regional Digital Trade Integration Index (RDTII), which analyses digital trade regulations in Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, identifies Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, Turkiye, Pakistan and India as the top five countries showing an increase in digital services trade restrictiveness since 2014.