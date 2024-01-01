In South Korea, a booming hangover cure business thrives

The survey findings also revealed that younger consumers exhibited a greater preference for anti-hangover products in solid forms like gelatin, gummies and pills, whereas older buyers leaned toward beverages.

In South Korea, hangover cures have been primarily drinkable liquids in small shot-style bottles, epitomized by the likes of Condition, Dawn 808 and Morning Care. They are usually priced within the range of 5,000 to 10,000 won.

Condition, made by pharmaceutical company HK inno.N, was Korea's first anti-hangover product when it debuted in 1992. The trailblazing product still leads the local market with a share of over 40 per cent.

Nowadays, nondrinkable products like gummies and pills made from plant extracts and priced in a typical range of 2,000 to 4,000 won are experiencing unprecedented sales, primarily driven by the purchasing power of young hangover relief seekers.

In alignment with this sentiment is 20-something Park Jun-soo, who prefers compact and sweet-tasting gelatin over hangover drinks. "They are easy to dispose of and more convenient to share with friends compared to bottled hangover items," he told The Korea Herald. "Moreover, they are compact and readily available at the counter of most convenience stores."

Keeping abreast of the preferences of younger consumers, food and pharmaceutical firms like Samyang, Chong Kun Dang and Dong-A Pharmaceutical have bolstered their anti-hangover product lines by adding fruit-flavoured gelatin sticks.

Moreover, in tandem with new forms and flavours, many anti-hangover products are designed in vivid colours, incorporating graphics, characters or young celebrities in their packages to give off a youthful vibe.

The market leader, HK Inno.N, introduced newly flavoured -- mango and plum -- anti-hangover sticks in December, under the brand name of its iconic hangover drink, Condition. The company used Korean American rapper Jay Park to promote the products.

An official from the firm explained that the motive behind releasing the new products is to captivate the taste buds of young consumers. "Condition Stick has garnered favour among the younger crowd, positioning itself as a staple at social drinking events," the official said.

Emerging businesses in the scene also showcase their newly developed products in such diverse forms as powders, candy, ice cream and heart-shaped chocolates to cater to the varied palates of consumers.

Take, for instance, the comedy YouTube channel BDNS, which boasts over 1 million subscribers. In January, the channel partnered with the convenience store chain CU to introduce Happy Gummy, a sour gummy candy designed as a hangover helper. The product makes use of playful cartoon graphics in vibrant colours, giving it an appeal akin to retro children's candy.

Another recent sensation is Party Smart, chewable candies produced by the Indian pharmaceutical company Himalaya. Alternating between ranking first and second in monthly sales at drugstore chain Olive Young, these soft chews have gained a reputation for ensuring a refreshing morning.

"Ever since I first tried these candies, I no longer look for other hangover remedies," said Lee Ji-yeon, a Seoul resident in her 20s. "They are not only portable and tasty, but more importantly, they're effective, mitigating my anxiety about drinking too much at a social meetup."

Do they work?

Hangover remedies primarily purport to focus on safeguarding the liver and counteracting the accumulation of acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism. Instructions vary, but they are typically intended for consumption before drinking or the next morning -- or both. Their formulas typically incorporate a blend of ingredients, including herb and plant extracts such as raisin tree and milk thistle, as well as taurine and vitamin B.

Despite the increasing number of anti-hangover seekers, the efficacy of these products in preventing or alleviating hangovers remains debatable. Most of them fall under the classification here of general food items, not health foods or nonprescription medicine.

In addressing the matter, South Korea plans to require scientific evidence to authorize the marketing of products as hangover cures starting in 2025.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety mandates that manufacturers of hangover cures conduct clinical trials and systematic reviews of the results to substantiate the functional claims of their products before engaging in such marketing activities.

According to industry insiders, these regulations would bring a significant change to the market, as the barriers to market entry are expected to rise substantially. Only those that complete the process of validating their product functions will remain, with a possible price surge in hangover products, given the time and money invested for test data.

No Kyung-min

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network