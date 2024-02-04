2,000 real estate businesses In Vietnam stop operating in January

Two thousand real estate businesses temporarily ceased operations from the beginning of the year, equal to 138 % over last month.

The General Statistics Office presented this data in the report on the socio-economic situation in January 2024.

The number of dissolved enterprises was 149, equal to 97.4 % year-on-year.

Also in January, the whole country saw 342 newly-established real estate businesses, equal to 101.2 % compared to the same period in 2022.

The number of real estate businesses returning to operation is 645 enterprises, equal to 129.3 % year-on-year.