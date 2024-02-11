Indonesia’s youth want jobs and lower cost of living from the next president

Around 295,000 people were laid off from January to November 2023, up twenty-twenty from the same period a year earlier. The massive layoffs mostly affected workers in the labour-intensive industries of textile and footwear and were caused by weaker global demand for these products.

With a year left until he graduates, third-year university student Adil Setyo Pangestu, 20, worries about finding a job, noting that a bachelor’s degree does not guarantee one will land a decent job.

Said Adil: “My friends told me it was hard for them to get jobs, and they had been unemployed for quite a long time. Some had to work as freelancers before finally getting permanent jobs.”

The three presidential candidates – Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, 72; former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, 54; and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, 55 – have tried to address some of these concerns in their campaign trail policies, promising to create up to 19 million jobs. But they have not come up with detailed proposals, analysts said.

Anies seeks to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem to generate start-ups and young entrepreneurs in various sectors in a bid to reduce unemployment. Prabowo aims to create quality jobs by encouraging businesses to employ young people and providing alternative financing for small firms. Ganjar seeks to give small-sized enterprises easy access to credit.

Kunto Adi Wibowo, a political communication expert from Bandung-based Universitas Padjadjaran, said: “All presidential candidates are trying to address the youth’s concerns. But I don’t see that they elaborate in detail their strategies both in the vision statement and presidential debates.”

Bhima Yudhistira, director of the Indonesia think-tank Centre of Economics and Law Studies, noted that while all candidates promise to create jobs, not all the positions will meet the needs of the young people or match their skills.

Bhima said to stem youth unemployment, the next president must promote policies that focus on education and skills matching. These include improving the quality of vocational schools and universities to meet the needs of the industry and encouraging entrepreneurship among local communities.

This will also help Indonesia benefit from its demographic dividend, he noted.

Since 2019, Indonesia, which has the fourth-largest population in the world, has experienced a demographic dividend, which is a favourable demographic trend where its working-age population is larger than its non-working-age segment.

Around 69.3 per cent of Indonesia’s population of 275.4 million as of June 2022 were of the working ages of 15 to 64, according to the Home Ministry. Ideally, such a demographic shift can be a catalyst for economic growth if harnessed effectively.

But Indonesia can reap the benefits only if it tackles the issues of youth unemployment and upgrading the skills of its labour force, said Mr Bhima, adding that not dealing with these problems will impede it from becoming a developed nation.

“We will also face various social problems, such as political instability and high criminal rate,” he said.

Under President Joko Widodo, who is serving his second and final five-year term, Indonesia has set its sights on becoming the world’s fifth-largest economy by 2045 when the country celebrates its 100th year of independence.

Hence, it is all the more crucial that the next president addresses the concerns of the young, said Ujang Komaruddin, a political expert from Al Azhar Indonesia University. Failing to do so could trigger not only political apathy and loss of trust but also economic losses, such as the loss of talent when qualified youth move overseas for better jobs. “They have to accommodate the youth interest and fulfil their promises to help develop Indonesian young people.”

Some young voters, like climate activist Ginanjar Ariyasuta, 24, of climate campaign group 350, are troubled that tackling climate change does not seem to be a priority for any of the presidential candidates.

“All (candidates) still have plans to develop the mineral processing industry and rely on coal and fossil fuels,” he said, adding that the next president must have the political will to facilitate the transition to renewable energy sources.

He added: “The young generation is the one who is most affected by the climate crisis, with their future at stake. We must do energy transition now.”

Linda Yulisman

The Straits Times

Asia News Network