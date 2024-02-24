Fake compilation video featuring President Yoon goes viral

The 46-second fabricated video shows Yoon saying “I, Yoon Suk Yeol, have been enforcing laws that harass our nation,” as well as “I ruined our country and made its people suffer by clinging onto an ideology that deviates from common sense.”

Since going viral, the video, titled “President Yoon’s Fictionalized Sincere Confession Speech,” has spread across several channels, including TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

While the video was initially reported to be a deepfake video, it was later found to be fabricated from a TV speech that Yoon gave in February 2022 during the presidential elections.

The Korea Communications Standards Commission came to a unanimous decision to remove and block the video at a subcommittee meeting on Friday after police requested it be deleted and blocked.