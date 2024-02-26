Military diplomacy in focus amid mega peacekeeping exercise

After the Shanti Prayas concludes, a high-level delegation led by a lieutenant general of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is due to arrive in Kathmandu. The agenda of the March visit is yet to be fixed, according to sources at the Ministry of Defence.

There are some pending issues with China like military procurement, installation of an ammunition plant for the Nepal Army, another joint military exercise, training for Nepali Army officials, and military-to-military cooperation, sources privy to the developments said.

“The Chinese side has informed us that the PLA delegation will be led by a lieutenant general. The two sides are finalising agendas and issues,” said a defence official informed on the matter.

Chinese Major General Yue Ande of the Tibet Military Command of the PLA visited Kathmandu in August last year. In talks held with Gen Sharma, the two sides discussed holding the pending joint military drills, among other issues.

When Nepal Army chief Sharma visited China in October-November last year to attend the Beijing-Xiangshan Forum, he held talks with Chief of Staff Gen Liu Zhenli of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the Chinese Army and visited Chinese Army’s different units and training centres in Xi’an, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

However, Nepal Army spokesperson Brig Gen Bhandari said that he has no information about the PLA delegation’s Nepal visit.

Moreover, several Indian Army officials and delegations have also visited Kathmandu and held talks with General Sharma and other senior military and government officials.

In the context of the Indo-Pacific, Shanti Prayas is a remarkable event at a time when regional bodies like SAARC have stalled, said retired Maj Gen Purna Silwal. The participation of India and other democratic countries in this particular multilateral military exercise is significant.

“In terms of participation, the event this year is the biggest of its kind in Nepal. As the army is the country’s only stable institution, all major and middle powers want to have good relations with it,” said Silwal. “If the relations between the armies are good, other relations will automatically improve. This will further stabilise and cement bilateral ties.”

Nepal Army is capable of handling geopolitical rivalry, and such military exercises and arrivals of individual military delegations from various countries are not targeted against any nation, Silwal added.

After Nepal became the highest troops contributing country to UN peacekeeping, this is another milestone for us, said Silwal. “This achievement will boost our confidence.”

The Kathmandu Post

Asia News Network