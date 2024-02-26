Prelims suggest 55 of 58 Senate seats for ruling CPP

A coalition of opposition parties, who agreed to contest the fifth Senate election under the banner of the Khmer Will Party (KWP), are tipped to win three seats.

The opposition coalition was the merger of four political parties: Candlelight (CP), Khmer Will (KWP), Grassroots Democratic (GDP) and Cambodia Reform (KRP).

According to the NEC, the CPP received 10,052 ballots, while the KWP gained 1,394. The two other parties which stood candidates – FUNCINPEC and Nation Power Party – did not receive any seats.