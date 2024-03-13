LG invests $60m in Silicon Valley robot startup

The tech giant said it has executed a stock purchase agreement to acquire a stake in Bear Robotics, a prominent Silicon Valley-based startup specializing in artificial intelligence-driven autonomous service robots, through an investment of $60 million.

LG’s strategic investment comes as the company is preparing for a transition towards software-defined robots. Anticipating future growth, the company said it is committed to developing scalable service robots on an open architecture software platform.

“As the service robot market enters a period of growth, this equity investment will significantly contribute to securing a competitive edge for the company,” Lee Sam-soo, chief strategy officer at LG Electronics said.

“From a mid-to-long-term perspective, we will seek to develop our robot business into a new growth engine, exploring various opportunities through the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as Embodied AI and robotic manipulation.”