South Korea's beauty exports hit all-time high of $2.3b in Q1

According to the Korea Customs Service, the country’s exports of cosmetic products came to US$2.3 billion in the January-March period, up 21.7 % on-year from the same three-month period last year. The export figure is the highest ever for the first quarter.

South Korea’s cosmetics exports had ups and downs in the previous years. In 2021, the country’s cosmetics exports hit an all-time high of US$9.22 billion but fell to US$7.98 billion in 2022 due to falling demand in China. Last year, cosmetic exports rebounded to US$8.49 billion and have been continuing its upward trend this year.

The customs agency said the increasing popularity of Korean culture around the world has helped the country’s beauty products increase their sales overseas.