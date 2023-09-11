Fears of Chinese 'duck meat scam' trouble industry

A slew of scandals involving the fraudulent substitution of beef and mutton with cheaper cuts of duck meat has put the spotlight on the scam, with fears the illegal practice could be happening on a wider scale across the food industry.

Authorities in Hohhot, the capital of the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, recently levied a collective fine of 270,000 yuan (US$36,700) on five food services contractors operating in a local college cafeteria, after analysis of food samples showed they had been passing off much cheaper duck meat as beef and mutton in their dishes since March.

A further 16,374 yuan (US$2,259.67) was also confiscated as "illegal revenue", according to a penalty notice issued by Hohhot's Yuquan district market regulator.

"The practice constitutes food service fraud according to the Law on Consumer Protection," said the Sept 4 document, which was addressed to the Inner Mongolia University, a prestigious institution in the region.

The market regulator received reports in June that four food stalls in one of the university's cafeterias, and a Muslim canteen were engaged in the fraudulent activities.