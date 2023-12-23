China powering ahead on renewables

Power generated from wind and solar sources now accounts for more than 15 % of China's total electricity consumption, up from 13.8 % last year, said the NEA.

Kou Nannan, head of China Research at BloombergNEF, said that most sources of new energy are intermittent and have rapid and random variables, making it difficult to maintain stable and steady power generation and posing a threat to the steady operation of the power grid.

Policy support, power market reform, investment in infrastructure such as upgrading and expansion of the power grid, as well as the development of energy storage, will play key roles in accelerating China's green and low-carbon energy transformation in the years to come, he said.

In recent years, China has been accelerating the development of new energy storage, which can help store excess energy generated by renewable sources for use during periods of low generation, to facilitate the nation's development of renewable energy.

The NEA said that over 24 million kW of new energy storage projects have been completed and become operational this year.

China has also been stepping up energy security with a steadily increasing energy supply this year. The annual addition of power generation capacity was approximately 330 million kW, reaching a total installed capacity of 2.9 billion kW, a year-on-year growth of 12.9 %, it said.

The administration has pledged to further enhance energy supply guarantee capabilities in the next year, focusing on maintaining crude oil production at a stable level of over 200 million metric tons and sustaining positive momentum in domestic natural gas production.

Annual crude oil production remains stable at over 200 million tons this year, and natural gas production exceeded 230 billion cubic meters, with a year-on-year growth of over 4.5 %, the NEA said.

Zheng Xin

China Daily

Asia News Network