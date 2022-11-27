Line Man Wongnai riding high on Thailand’s surging e-commerce wave

Line Man’s merger with Wongnai, a local restaurant review app operator in Thailand, in 2020 was one of the company’s hyper-localisation strategies to ease its way into the Thai market. Line Man started as a delivery platform there in 2016.

“Our goal is to become the number one ‘local champion’ in the e-commerce market in Thailand, creating values for our local users and business partners – similar to [South Korean platform] Naver,” Chung said. “But Naver only provides an online restaurant review service, not food delivery.”

Chung stressed that unlike Naver or other e-commerce platforms, Line Man Wongnai is also pushing offline business in a move to create a complete ecosystem for stakeholders.

For instance, the company runs a retail Point of Sale machine business, offering restaurants a way to keep track of their sales.

The company is also planning to launch a low-interest loan service for small and medium-sized stores.

With its business expansion, Line Man Wongnai is gearing up for its stock market debut in Thailand.

“IPO markets worldwide remain mostly frozen, but situation is different for Thailand,” said Chung. “The country is one of the emerging markets in Southeast Asia with high economic growth rates that are far from geopolitical risks [like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine].”

Backed by the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), a wealth fund that manages the city-state’s foreign assets, the company raised a total of $375 million (about 13.4 billion baht) in investment including the latest series B funding. Chung said it was the first time GIC had invested in a start-up in Thailand.

The company has 10 million monthly active users and aims to expand its consumer base with Line, the largest shareholder of Line Man Wongnai, whose mobile messaging service is used by most of the country’s 50 million smartphone users.

After joining Line Corp in 2018, Chung has served as CFO at Line Man Wongnai since 2020. Chung spearheaded the merger between Line Man and Wongnai as the Thailand lead of Global Investment at Line Corp.

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network