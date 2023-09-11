How technology and innovation shape Norway as a leader in aquaculture and sustainability

In Norway, fish farms are located in the open sea, in the cold and clear waters of fjords, far from maritime traffic areas. A popular export product like Salmon is raised in a pen with ample space to swim and grow in a clean environment, guaranteed at least 97.5% water for every 2.5% Salmon.

A laser precision supported by AI technology is adopted to control sea lice without harming the fish, thanks to a data analysis system that can identify and monitor the fish with traces of sea lice on their body. All fish are treated with the utmost care as stress can have an impact on the taste. Between each farming cycle, farms are left to rest to preserve the natural environment and the seabed is closely monitored.

Farms are restricted to fewer than 750 per 28,953 km of coastline. Companies who are looking to develop fish farms must go through strict procedures for license application. Each year, fish farmers invest around THB6 billion (in addition to state investments) to fund research and development on aquaculture.

With an efficient supply chain management, Norway is able to export fresh Salmon from the pens to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok within 48 hours so that Thai consumers can indulge in this delicious and nutritious fish.