US, Britain walk out at UN on Russian wanted for war crimes

Britain and the United States blocked the informal meeting on Ukraine, convened by Russia to focus on "evacuating children from conflict zones," from being webcast by the United Nations.

The diplomats left the UN conference room where the discussion was being held as Russian Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova spoke.

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters that the United States joined Britain in blocking the webcast so Lvova-Belova did not have "an international podium to spread disinformation and to try to defend her horrible actions that are taking place in Ukraine."