'Russia not threatening nuclear war,' says Russian UN Security Council president

Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who assumed the charge on Saturday (April 1), told reporters that as long as the current world order in the UN stands, "there will be no change in the rules of procedure."

He also rebutted accusations that Russia is "threatening nuclear war," called the claims "propaganda" and denied the use of nuclear weapons as part of the Russian military doctrine.

The last time Russia held the rotating presidency of the Security Council, the body responsible for maintaining peace and combating acts of international aggression, was in February 2022 when Moscow troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.