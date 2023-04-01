Bangkok makes pact with Moscow to collaborate on 6 aspects

The MoU says the two cities will cooperate and exchange experiences in six aspects from 2023 to 2025, as follows:

• Trade and economy: Promoting entrepreneurship and supporting local businesses in international trade with other cities, especially in the digital economy and e-commerce.

• Smart city, innovation and transport: Both cities have agreed to exchange solutions on the smart city initiative, including the development of education, innovation and public transport system. This includes the promotion of innovative modes of transport using clean, alternative energy.

• Sustainable development and environment: This aspect covers topics such as urban environment protection, pollution control, waste management, recycling and the development of green spaces.

• Social protection and healthcare: Bangkok and Moscow will jointly promote sustainable improvement of the quality of life of people in vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, the underprivileged and disabled persons. This will also cover comprehensive healthcare services at primary health units and at hospitals across the city.

• Education and sports: The two cities agreed to organise training and field trips for teachers, students and education personnel to promote education and physical activities. This also includes the holding of friendly sports events between the two cities.

• Culture and tourism: The two cities will host cultural events that will see Thai and Russian artists putting up shows in either city. The cities will also host a series of exhibitions with stage performances as part of festivals in a bid to boost tourism.