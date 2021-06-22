Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Asean-Canada FTA expected to boost Thai GDP by 255bn baht

Thailand’s Trade Negotiations Department on Monday revealed progress in talks over an Asean-Canada free trade agreement (FTA) that is expected to boost Thai GDP by 255 billion baht.

Thai trade negotiators met virtually with their US and Canadian counterparts on June 14-15 to discuss the framework of the Asean-US Trade and Investment Agreement and the scope of the Asean-Canada FTA.

Progress was made in extending the Asean-Canada FTA to areas such as labour, the environment and state enterprises, department deputy director-general Sunart Nithi-Uthai reported.

Results from the talks will be presented to the Asean-Canada Economic Ministers Meeting in September so that FTA negotiations can begin this year, he added.

The Asean Secretariat’s study of the Canada FTA estimates it would boost Thailand's GDP by 1.97 per cent or US$7.967 billion (about 254.944 billion baht). Meanwhile, Asean GDP would rise by an estimated 1.6 per cent or $39.361 billion (1.26 trillion baht), while Canada’s GDP would increase by 0.3 per cent or $5.104 billion (163.328 billion baht).

Published : June 21, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thai trade agency says service sector would benefit from Hong Kong FTA

Published : June 17, 2021

Thailand hastens push to clinch ‘gateway’ FTAs

Published : May 06, 2021

Many businesses return to normal in non-red areas from Monday

Published : June 20, 2021

Land in Phloenchit-Siam area most expensive in Bangkok

Published : June 19, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.