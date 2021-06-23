Alzheimers drug pricing uproar grows while U.S. weighs coverage

The Employers' Prescription for Affordable Drugs, a coalition of health-care purchasers, said in a letter to congressional leaders on Monday that taxpayers and employers will have to pay billions of dollars for the drug, called Aduhelm, without knowing whether it works.

Aduhelm's approval and price are a "cautionary tale of a broken system that is in profound need for reform," the group wrote.

The Food and Drug Administration granted Aduhelm an accelerated approval this month over the objections of an advisory committee that said there was a lack of clear evidence that the drug could slow patients' cognitive decline. Regulators said that Biogen must continue to study the therapy.

Despite the dispute over its benefits, Aduhelm could be taken by millions of Americans, creating a formidable new burden for taxpayers, employers and households who will ultimately pay for it. In addition to the high list price of the drug, patients who take it are expected to need regular scans to monitor treatment outcomes and side effects.

Biogen has said it expects 80% of the patients who ultimately take its drug to be on Medicare, the public insurance that covers Americans 65 and older. The federal agency that runs the program, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, hasn't yet said how it will handle coverage.

If a million patients take Aduhelm, the annual cost would top $57 billion, according to estimates from the Kaiser Family Foundation. That's more than the total for all drugs covered under Medicare's Part B program, which is for medications like Aduhelm that are infusions administered in a doctor's office.