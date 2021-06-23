SET up in opening trade, but ‘foreign fund outflows will pressure index’

Krungsri Securities predicted the index would move between 1,590 and 1,610 points despite the US Federal Reserve signalling it would not speed up an interest rate hike, and the rising oil price.

However, the outflow of foreign funds would pressure the index, Krungsri Securities said.

It advised investors to follow the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting, adding that the interest rate is expected to be maintained at 0.5 per cent.