Covid-19 situation pressuring baht

The Thai currency is likely to move between 31.80 and 31.95 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon reiterated that the baht was being affected by the Covid-19 situation in Thailand, which has not shown any marked improvement. Meanwhile, vaccine management was slow and not rolling along smoothly. Amid this situation, investors decided to sell their assets in Thailand, pressuring the Thai currency, he said.

Despite the baht closing in on 32 per US dollar, Poon still believed the currency would not reach that point.