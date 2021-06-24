Thai stock market falls for 6th day in a row

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the index to move between 1,580 and 1,600 points on Thursday despite the US Federal Reserve signalling it was in no hurry to hike the interest rate, and a continued rise in the oil price.
Meanwhile, the index would be pressured by anti-government rallies in Bangkok, the Bank of Thailand cutting the GDP forecast from 3 per cent to 1.8 per cent, and the outflow of foreign funds, Krungsri said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, GUNKUL, RCL, AOT, SAWAD, RATCH, BANPU, PTTGC, PTT and CPALL.
Other Asian indices were up, with one exception:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,875.23, up 0.34 points or 0.0012 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,566.65, up 0.43 points or 0.012 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,784.80, down 59.03 points or 0.40 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 28,882.46, up 65.39 points or 0.23 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,286.10, up 9.91 points or 0.30 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,407.96, up 71.25 points or 0.41 per cent.
Published : June 24, 2021
By : The Nation
