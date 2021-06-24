Thai stock market falls for 6th day in a row

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the index to move between 1,580 and 1,600 points on Thursday despite the US Federal Reserve signalling it was in no hurry to hike the interest rate, and a continued rise in the oil price.

Meanwhile, the index would be pressured by anti-government rallies in Bangkok, the Bank of Thailand cutting the GDP forecast from 3 per cent to 1.8 per cent, and the outflow of foreign funds, Krungsri said.