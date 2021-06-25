Saturday, July 17, 2021

Baht could quickly slide to 32.50 to the dollar if it breaches 32

The baht opened at 31.90 to the US dollar on Friday, strengthening from Thursday’s closing rate of 31.87.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 31.85 and 32.00 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

He said the baht this time was fluctuating due to the Covid-19 situation in Thailand, more than political rallies in the country.

He urged investors to monitor if the baht weakens to 32 to the US dollar on Friday. The strategist explained that the baht could fall to 32.50 if it passes the resistance level at 32.

Published : June 25, 2021

By : The Nation

