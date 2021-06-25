Knight Frank Thailand Indicates Foreigners Remain Interested in Real Estate in Phuket

Given the current situation in Phuket, we, the people who work and live in the province, have started to receive vaccinations. Over 75 percent of such people have received the Covid-19 vaccine. This gives confidence to both people in the country as well as to foreigners who wish to enter the province. When foreign tourists are allowed to travel to Phuket, it will greatly increase sales opportunities for the real estate sector. We are confident that the situation will gradually improve and the real estate market in Phuket and Samui will become vibrant again. From the information we received, there are 28 countries that want to travel to Phuket, such as China, England, Germany, Singapore, Russia, etc.

Although in the beginning, those who come in will be a group that focuses on tourism and leisure, they are still considered to be a good sign for recovery. Before the Covid-19 crisis, this group comes from countries whose citizens tended to buy properties in Phuket as second homes rather than for investment purposes. They view Thailand as a safe place with a moderate cost of living and good healthcare system.

In addition, there is news of a policy to stimulate real estate when the country is opened; this includes the expansion of foreign condominium quotas by more than 49 percent, allowing foreigners to have ownership of houses, and extending leasing rights for more than 30 years. If these measures take place, they will help drive the real estate market enormously, to make up for the slowdown in the business during Covid. Thai investors continue to slow their investments in real estate as they are waiting for the country to open to foreigners.

We believe that real estate in Phuket and Samui will recover before other provinces, as most people in Phuket have been vaccinated against Covid. This includes employees of Knight Frank Phuket. We are ready to serve investors and those who wish to purchase real estate in Phuket and Samui as soon as Phuket is open to foreign tourists.