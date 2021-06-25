SET slides despite rise in Asian indices

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the stock market on Friday to move between 1,595 to 1,600 points, in response to US stimulus plans based on infrastructure investment, plus the up-trending oil price.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, GUNKUL, KBANK, BDMS, PTTGC, RCL, PTT, KCE, CPF and 7UP.
Other Asian indices were up:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,066.18, up 190.95 points or 0.66 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,607.56, up 40.91 points or 1.15 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,003.85, up 219.05 points or 1.48 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 29,288.22, up 405.76 points or 1.40 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,302.84, up 16.74 points or 0.51 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,502.99, up 95.03 points or 0.55 per cent.
Published : June 25, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021