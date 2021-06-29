Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

SET rises on bad day for Asian stocks

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,591.43 on Tuesday, up 12.26 points or 0.78 per cent. Transactions totalled THB79 billion with an index high of 1,596.08 and a low of 1,579.44.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast Tuesday’s index would fall to between 1,565 and 1,570 points due to uncertainty over the Covid-19 outbreak, especially in Asia and Britain.

It added that negative sentiment over the virus crisis had led to a drop in the oil price.

"In addition, volatile fund flows and the Thailand Futures Exchange's move to roll over its futures contracts would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, RCL, BANPU, SCGP, GUNKUL, SCB, HANA, PTT, PTTEP and SCC.

Other Asian indices were on the fall except in Taiwan:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,812.61, down 235.41 points or 0.81 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,573.18, down 33.19 points or 0.92 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,999.80, down 150.37 points or 0.99 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 28,994.10, down 274.20 points or 0.94 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,286.68, down 15.21 points or 0.46 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,598.19, up 7.22 points or 0.041 per cent.

Published : June 29, 2021

By : The Nation

