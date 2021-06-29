SET rises on bad day for Asian stocks

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast Tuesday’s index would fall to between 1,565 and 1,570 points due to uncertainty over the Covid-19 outbreak, especially in Asia and Britain.

It added that negative sentiment over the virus crisis had led to a drop in the oil price.

"In addition, volatile fund flows and the Thailand Futures Exchange's move to roll over its futures contracts would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.