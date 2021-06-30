BTS Group jointly establishes the Carbon Markets Club, promoting carbon credit trading to help reduce greenhouse gases towards a Net Zero society

Mr. Ross also mentioned that “we, at BTS Group, are conscious of the effects of climate change on global warming. This urgently needs to be addressed in order to achieve tangible results as soon as possible. BTS Group embraces UN SDG 13: Climate Action as one of our core missions, which also includes policies that will help us decarbonise the transportation sector in Thailand.”

The founding members of the Carbon Markets Club have committed to support, raise awareness, and promote carbon credit trading through both the Thailand Voluntary Emissions Reduction Programme (T-VER) run by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (TGO) and the REC scheme run by EGAT. They have set out to develop the current over-the-counter mode of trade into a digital platform that is convenient, supports e-registration with registration and accreditation agencies, promotes e-carbon trading, and integrates Blockchain trading technology.

In addition, the Club was congratulated by executives from the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the TGO, who will help support the future participation and growth of the network to include listed companies and companies in the Federation of Thai Industries from numerous sectors.