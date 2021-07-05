Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Online export channel logs orders worth THB10.15bn in first 6 months

Thai exports via a new online channel totalled 10.152 billion baht in the first half of 2021, the Department of International Trade Promotion reported on Monday.

The online export platform www.thaifex-vts.com was used at the THAIFEX Virtual Trade Show on May 25 and will operate until October 3 this year. The platform took orders worth US$2.845 million or 85 million baht at the May 25-29 THAIFEX and expects total orders of $22.515 million (675 million baht) this year.

The offline trade export show will be held at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre, Muang Thong Thani from September 29 to October 3.

Meanwhile, the department has organised 37 online business matching (OBM) forums between Thai exporters and foreign buyers this year. The OBMs covered products such as food, fruit, halal products, medical equipment and auto parts. They generated total sales of 5.94 billion baht, driven by deals for food and fruit worth 4.21 billion baht.

Thailand has lined up a raft of virtual and hybrid online exhibitions in the second half of the year. Highlights include the THAILOG LOGISTIX Virtual Exhibition, TOP Thai Brands, Thailand Week, and Mini Thailand Weeks in Cambodia, Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, India and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Thai exporters will also participate in international trade shows abroad, including digital content fairs in Singapore and South Korea, auto-parts expos in Las Vegas and Dubai, and food product fairs in Australia, Nanning and Shanghai.

Published : July 05, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.