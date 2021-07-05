Online export channel logs orders worth THB10.15bn in first 6 months

The online export platform www.thaifex-vts.com was used at the THAIFEX Virtual Trade Show on May 25 and will operate until October 3 this year. The platform took orders worth US$2.845 million or 85 million baht at the May 25-29 THAIFEX and expects total orders of $22.515 million (675 million baht) this year.

The offline trade export show will be held at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre, Muang Thong Thani from September 29 to October 3.

Meanwhile, the department has organised 37 online business matching (OBM) forums between Thai exporters and foreign buyers this year. The OBMs covered products such as food, fruit, halal products, medical equipment and auto parts. They generated total sales of 5.94 billion baht, driven by deals for food and fruit worth 4.21 billion baht.

Thailand has lined up a raft of virtual and hybrid online exhibitions in the second half of the year. Highlights include the THAILOG LOGISTIX Virtual Exhibition, TOP Thai Brands, Thailand Week, and Mini Thailand Weeks in Cambodia, Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, India and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Thai exporters will also participate in international trade shows abroad, including digital content fairs in Singapore and South Korea, auto-parts expos in Las Vegas and Dubai, and food product fairs in Australia, Nanning and Shanghai.