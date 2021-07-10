Thai Vietjet continues Convenient Flight to serve Domestic Travelers

Due to more intense restriction policy under the escalating COVID-19 situation, the airline may reduce flight frequency on its flight network. However, the airline all remain its flight operation on every route on its entire flight network to provide convenience choice of travel to the passengers, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Krabi Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.

Thai Vietjet places an emphasis on the health and safety of all passengers and employees. So far, all of the airline's employees have been fully vaccinated. Furthermore, in accordance with the Thai Ministry of Public Health, the airline has been completing daily aircraft disinfection throughout its fleet.

Since the beginning of the third wave of COVID-19 escalation in Thailand, the airline has announced the support policy to affected passengers who desire to postpone their travel. Earlier this month, the airline has announced further policy for passengers holding the tickets on the airline’s domestic flight network who booked tickets and made payment by May 31, 2021, with travel date between July 1 – 31, 2021, by offering support as follows:

1. Free change of flight date for one time (new travel date must be by October 31, 2021 and subject to flight availability, rerouting is not applicable).

2. Keeping the value of the ticket as Credit Shell, which is valid for 3 months from the original travel date.

*Passengers who have travel dates fall into the above-mentioned period and wish to contact the airline (at least 72 hours before the original departure time) for support, please select 1 of the communication options below:

1. Self-manage booking by passengers on skyfun.vietjetair.com/searchreservation

2. By E-Form: https://bit.ly/2L6Yv4z

3. By Line Official: @Thaivietjet

4. By email: [email protected]

5. By Live Chat at https://skyfun.vietjetair.com/

Furthermore, the airline has improved its call center to better support its passengers in a variety of situations. Passengers can now contact the airline more easily and conveniently at 02-089-1909. Passengers can also contact the airline by chatting with ‘Amy,' the AI chatbot function on the airline website (www.vietjetair.com), which is designed to help passengers and enhance their experience. Additionally, the airline has implemented the ‘Manage Booking' feather on its website, allowing passengers who book tickets directly through the website to conveniently manage their bookings themselves.

“Thai Vietjet wishes to express our moral support to the Thai people during this difficult time. We believe that the situation will gradually improve very soon, and we will be able to fully serve our passengers with our best service possible again”, Mr. Woranate Laprabang added.