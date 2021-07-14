Food delivery platform Robinhood helping out Covid patients at home

The two Bangkok hospitals are currently providing treatment for 160 Covid-19 patients isolating at home, Srihanath Lamsam, managing director of Robinhood’s operator, Purple Ventures Co, said on Wednesday.
"Khiang, Robinhood's partner restaurant, is using its two branches as food distribution centres to prepare three full meals each day," he explained.
“Volunteer riders pick up food from the distribution centres and deliver it to Covid-19 patients at home."
He added that volunteer riders strictly adhere to anti-Covid measures to ensure the safety of patients.
Hospitals are facing bed shortages as the number of Covid cases surges. Thailand logged 9,317 new infections and 87 deaths over 24 hours on Wednesday.
To relieve the pressure on hospitals, Bangkok authorities announced that mild cases can be treated at home or in the community.
Published : July 14, 2021
By : The Nation
