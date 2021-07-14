Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Food delivery platform Robinhood helping out Covid patients at home

Food delivery platform Robinhood has stepped in with free deliveries to Covid-19 patients being treated at home under Siriraj and Ramathibodi hospitals.

The two Bangkok hospitals are currently providing treatment for 160 Covid-19 patients isolating at home, Srihanath Lamsam, managing director of Robinhood’s operator, Purple Ventures Co, said on Wednesday.

"Khiang, Robinhood's partner restaurant, is using its two branches as food distribution centres to prepare three full meals each day," he explained.

“Volunteer riders pick up food from the distribution centres and deliver it to Covid-19 patients at home."

Food delivery platform Robinhood helping out Covid patients at home

He added that volunteer riders strictly adhere to anti-Covid measures to ensure the safety of patients.

Food delivery platform Robinhood helping out Covid patients at home

Hospitals are facing bed shortages as the number of Covid cases surges. Thailand logged 9,317 new infections and 87 deaths over 24 hours on Wednesday.

To relieve the pressure on hospitals, Bangkok authorities announced that mild cases can be treated at home or in the community.

Published : July 14, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.