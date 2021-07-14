Food delivery platform Robinhood helping out Covid patients at home

The two Bangkok hospitals are currently providing treatment for 160 Covid-19 patients isolating at home, Srihanath Lamsam, managing director of Robinhood’s operator, Purple Ventures Co, said on Wednesday.

"Khiang, Robinhood's partner restaurant, is using its two branches as food distribution centres to prepare three full meals each day," he explained.

“Volunteer riders pick up food from the distribution centres and deliver it to Covid-19 patients at home."