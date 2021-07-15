Commerce Ministry to set price for rapid test kits, Fah Talai Jone

He said the ministry was waiting for details from the Thai Food and Drug Administration, which will oversee the import.

Separately, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) said it is joining up with the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation to import 10 million sets for free public distribution.

As for the soaring price of Fah Talai Jone, Jurin said the ministry will consider imposing price controls on the product.

Fah Talai Jone (Andrographis Paniculata) has recently become very popular because it is believed to prevent Covid-19. The herb’s price has soared 100 per cent from 400 baht to 800 baht due to mass consumption.

The herb is manufactured by unregistered small growers, which makes the supply unstable. Hence, the Committee on the Price of Goods and Services has resolved to make this a controlled product.