Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2021 opens with THB1 billion target

The Tourist Authority of Thailand has targeted revenue of 1 billion baht from its annual Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2021.

The annual promotion runs for two months, from today (Thursday) to September 15.

The aim is to stimulate spending and economic recovery from the virus crisis with promotions for Thai and foreign (mainly expat) tourists.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said this edition of the Grand Sale, which is now in its 20th year, is focusing on Thai and foreign travellers with high spending potential.

The TAT expects the sale to draw more than 500,000 shoppers to the 10,000 stores participating in the event. It hopes to generate income of around 1 billion baht for partners.

Published : July 15, 2021

By : The Nation

