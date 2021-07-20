Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Gold continues upward movement

The price of gold in Thailand rose by THB150 per baht weight on Tuesday morning.

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.28am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,200, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.

At close on Monday, buying price of a gold bar was THB27,950 per baht weight and selling price THB28,050, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,439.60 and THB28,550, respectively.

Spot gold price on Tuesday was US$1,819 (THB59,665) per ounce after Comex gold on Monday dropped by $5.8 to $1,809.2 per ounce due to the strengthening dollar and uncertainty over the Covid-19 outbreak worldwide, especially the Delta variant.

 

Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$100 to $16,810 (THB70,958) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

