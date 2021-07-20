Gold continues upward movement

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.28am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,200, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.
At close on Monday, buying price of a gold bar was THB27,950 per baht weight and selling price THB28,050, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,439.60 and THB28,550, respectively.
Spot gold price on Tuesday was US$1,819 (THB59,665) per ounce after Comex gold on Monday dropped by $5.8 to $1,809.2 per ounce due to the strengthening dollar and uncertainty over the Covid-19 outbreak worldwide, especially the Delta variant.
Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$100 to $16,810 (THB70,958) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : July 20, 2021
By : The Nation
