AOT warns revenue will take another hit from domestic flight ban

Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, AOT president, said the suspension of all domestic flights to and from 13 Dark Red-zone provinces from Wednesday would hit both passenger and flight volumes, especially for Bangkok’s Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports.



“In mid-July, the volume of passengers at six airports dropped to an average of 10,000 per day – an 80 per cent contraction year on year,” he said, adding that this issue was a serious problem.



The decline in the number of passengers and flights had affected the company’s revenue and expenditure, he added. As a result, the company's turnover has fallen from nearly 80 billion baht before the pandemic to 21 billion baht, said Nitinai.