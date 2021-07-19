Monday, July 19, 2021

No domestic flights to and from dark-red provinces from Wednesday

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced on Sunday that it was suspending all domestic flights to and from dark-red zone provinces from Wednesday until further notice.

The move is to prevent interprovincial travel amid the worsening Covid-19 crisis.

However, exceptions will be made for cargo, international and domestic flights under special tourism-boosting schemes such as the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus Model.

Emergency or technical landings where passengers do not disembark are also allowed. Other necessary flights and landings will be considered by CAAT on a case-by-case basis.

The order also said that passengers whose flights or connections have been cancelled must be looked after by the airline in line with the Transport Ministry’s regulations on protecting passengers’ rights.

Airlines are required to continue strictly following CAAT’s Covid-19 prevention measures including only filling 50 per cent of the aircraft, seating passengers in line with social-distancing practices, screening all passengers via non-contact infrared thermometer and ensuring passengers wear facemasks through the entire journey.

Airport and air transport operators have also been told to inform passengers at risk of infection to cancel their trips as they may face punishment under the 2015 Communicable Disease Act.

Dark-red zone provinces include Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Yala, Songkhla, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

