No air travel from 9pm to 4am beginning Monday

The suspension takes effect from Monday.
The CAAT said that passengers must be informed if their booked flights are changed, according to the latest order.
The order also specified that airlines must allot seats to passengers strictly following social distancing measures.
The CAAT did not state until when this order will be in effect.
Published : July 10, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021