Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

No air travel from 9pm to 4am beginning Monday

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has suspended air travel between 9pm and 4am, in order to decrease Covid-19 risk for passengers and related personnel.

The suspension takes effect from Monday.

The CAAT said that passengers must be informed if their booked flights are changed, according to the latest order.

The order also specified that airlines must allot seats to passengers strictly following social distancing measures.

The CAAT did not state until when this order will be in effect.

Published : July 10, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.