Thailand approves Roche/Regeneron’s “antibody cocktail” for COVID-19 patients

Mr. Farid Bidgoli, General Manager, Roche Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos stated, “Amidst the current pandemic that is increasing in severity, Roche Thailand is committed to leveraging our expertise and excellence in science to drive medical advancements and collaborate with various organisations to support medical professionals in fighting this deadly disease. I want to extend my deepest gratitude towards all stakeholders involved in caring for the health of the population and recognising the necessity of allowing access to effective medicines which significantly reduce the length of hospitalization and relieve anxiety from the risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 or death. I truly believe that timely access to diagnostic solutions and treatment innovations will be a key helping hand for Thailand to tackle with and put an end to this devastating pandemic once and for all.”

About the antibody cocktail

• The antibody cocktail is a combination of two Monoclonal antibodies, namely antibodies produced by the VelocImmune® mice which have been genetically-modified to have a human immune system, and antibodies identified from humans who have recovered from COVID-19.

• The antibody cocktail exhibits neutralisation activity and binds to the spike protein receptor of SARS-CoV-2, leading to inhibition of infection of host cells.

• According to in-vitro studies, the antibody cocktail shows susceptibility toSAR-CoV2 variants.

Roche's COVID-19 Responses

As a leading healthcare company, Roche is doing all it can to support countries in minimising the impact of COVID-19. Roche has developed a growing number of diagnostic solutions which help detect and diagnose the infection in patients, as well as providing digital support to healthcare systems, and Roche continues to identify, develop and support potential therapies which can play a role in treating the disease.

Roche understands the impact of COVID-19 goes beyond those who contract it, which is why the company is working with healthcare providers, laboratories, authorities and organisations to help make sure that patients continue to receive the tests, treatment and care they need during these challenging times. The pandemic gave Roche an important lesson of partnering with private and public sectors to make healthcare stronger and more sustainable in the future.

As for the third wave, Roche continues to leverage its strengths and expertise to fight the disease and alleviate the severity of the pandemic.

o Strengths in diagnostics: SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test (nasopharyngeal) for hospital settings, and Rapid Antigen Test (nasal) for home use.

o Strengths in pharmaceuticals: Rheumatoid arthritis drug recommended by the World Health Organization for treating hospitalised patients with severe or critical COVID-19, and the new antibody cocktail.

“Roche also has another innovative drug used for rheumatoid arthritis, in which on July 6, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued new treatment guidelines for the clinical management of COVID-19, by recommending the use of said rheumatoid arthritis drug to treat patients with moderate to severe pneumonia associated with COVID-19. This rheumatoid arthritis drug has been widely used across hospitals worldwide during the pandemic, and found that patients have shown positive responsiveness to the drug,” Sansanee Lerdlitruangsin added.