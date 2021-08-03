Overall negative sentiment limits upside for SET

The SET Index closed at 1,525.11 on Monday, up 3.19 points or 0.21 per cent. Transactions totalled THB66.33 billion with an index high of 1,525.73 and a low of 1,513.71.

A Krungsri Securities analyst expected the SET Index on Tuesday to fluctuate between 1,515-1,535 points. The market’s condition indicated negative sentiment from the weakening of crude oil price and manufacturing sector figures of the US and China in July.

The extension of pandemic lockdown measures for an additional month and the expansion of the "dark red" zones to 29 provinces are also factors in the negative sentiment.

However, mass buy-ups of shares on specific positive sentiment sectors, such as the export sector and improved second quarter corporate results are expected to support the rebound of the index.