Fortune Releases annual fortune global 500 List   2021 Ranking Features 143 Chinese Companies, 122 U.S. Companies, and 53 Japanese Companies 

FORTUNE Global 500 companies generated revenues totaling more than one-third of the world's GDP. They generated $31.7 trillion in revenues (down 5%), $1.6 trillion in profits (down 20%) and employ 69.7 million people worldwide. Apple (No. 6) netted $57 billion in profits, and is the FORTUNE Global 500’s most profitable company in 2021, ending Saudi Aramco’s (No. 14) two-year reign.

Of the 2021 rankings, FORTUNE List Editor Scott DeCarlo says, “The radical changes the pandemic has wrought will have long-term implications for businesses worldwide. Using it as a catalyst, the Global 500 showed the world how to adapt, evolve, and reinvent themselves. The Global 500 is a picture of a world we’re rapidly leaving behind and also a guide to the new environment taking shape.”

THE FORTUNE GLOBAL 500 TOP 10 LIST:

1. Walmart (U.S.)

2. State Grid (China)

3. Amazon.com (U.S.)

4. China National Petroleum (China)

5. Sinopec (China)

6. Apple (U.S.)

7. CVS Health (U.S.)

8. UnitedHealth Group (U.S.)

9. Toyota Motor (Japan)

10. Volkswagen (Germany)

Companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years ended on or before March 31, 2021. All companies on the list must publish financial data and report part or all of their figures to a government agency. Figures are as reported, and comparisons are with the prior year’s figures as originally reported for that year.