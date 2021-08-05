How Covid-19 propelled digital disruption transformed Thailand’s business sector

“Deloitte Thailand conducted its first Thailand Digital Transformation survey in November 2019 to early January 2020. With the unprecedented Covid-19 global pandemic later in 2020 and its seismic impact, a pulse survey was commissioned covering November 2020 to January 2021 as a follow-up to gain an understanding of the pandemic’s impact on digital transformation in Thai businesses. The annual Thailand Digital Transformation Survey intends to serve as a benchmark of sentiment on the progress of digital transformation in Thailand,” said Dr Narain Chutijirawong, executive director of Deloitte Thailand’s clients and industries division.

The two surveys focus on the following topics to draw a comparative analysis of digital transformation implementation before and during the Covid-19 pandemic:

• Interpreting perceptions towards digital disruption

• Exploring digital transformation implementation

• Pinpointing digital transformation skill demand

• Identifying areas of government support in digital transformation

The respondents of both surveys hold managerial positions. For instance, 19 per cent of respondents in the primary survey are members of the board of directors and 16 per cent are CFOs. Meanwhile, for the pulse survey, 34 per cent were CFOs, 30 per cent CIOs or equivalent and 13 per cent members of the board.

The consumer sector has been the leader in adopting basic technology such as traditional web, mobile applications and cloud before and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

For instance, the traditional web was adopted in 79 per cent of companies, rising to 95 per cent after Covid-19.

This sector also surpassed the technology, media and telecom sectors in adopting advanced technology including blockchain, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, with the adoption of AI rising from 4 per cent before Covid-19 to 35 per cent after.

Financial services as well as life sciences and healthcare sectors pushed their digital transformation plan after the arrival of Covid-19. The two sectors, however, face recruitment issues for the key positions of data analysts and scientists.

Up to 56 per cent of companies are now at the “digital adopter” stage after the arrival of Covid-19 compared to 12 per cent earlier, shifting from 59 per cent in the digital evaluator stage to 12 per cent after Covid.

Furthermore, the implementation of advanced technology, except robotics, and basic technologies has increased in the post-Covid-19 era. For instance, a 19 per cent increase in Cloud technology adoption rate was found as well as a 16 per cent increase in the Internet of Things and a 15 per cent increase in mobile applications. This indicates a digital adoption of all technologies across business sectors at a rapid pace during the Covid-19 period.