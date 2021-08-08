Sunday, August 08, 2021

business

Navy plans to develop 500 rai area to support U-Tapao aviation hub

The Royal Thai Navy has said that the development of Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) continued to move forward despite the Covid-19 situation.

Private concessionaire projects such as U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City continue to proceed on the parts that can be done, such as surveying and project design.

Meanwhile, the Navy and the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Office (EECO) are also discussing the development of other projects to support investment after the Covid-19 pandemic. As part of the development plan, the EECO aims to implement projects related to the aviation industry zone (ATZ) development over a 500-rai (80 hectares) area to support investment in the aviation industry.

The ATZ project will support private investments related to the targeted industries, such as the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Centre (MRO), which will help support U-Tapao Airport and the EEC's Eastern Aviation City as a hub for the aerospace industry development.

In the process of planning, it is expected to begin test investor interest and invite investors by September.

The private sector has expressed interest in investing in the aircraft repair centres in the ATZ area as they expect a boom in the aviation industry, especially in Asia. This will enable the aviation industry to recover by leaps and bounds and lead to investment in aircraft repair centres.

The Navy expects the aviation industry will return to pre-Covid-19 activity levels in 2023-24.

Published : August 08, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Key media organisations to govt: Define fake news, don’t control freedom of speech

Published : August 05, 2021

Japanese investors eye clean energy projects in Thailand’s EEC

Published : May 27, 2021

Phuket still scheduled to reopen in July, says deputy PM

Published : April 27, 2021

Latest News

Paper on Thai herbs effects in treating Covid withdrawn due to insufficient evidence

Published : August 08, 2021

King extends royal patronage to students orphaned by Covid

Published : August 08, 2021

Volunteer applications for Chula Covid vaccine close ahead of schedule

Published : August 08, 2021

Suspect in death of Swiss tourist says he intended to rob not kill

Published : August 08, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.