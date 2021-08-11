dtac partners with EEF to connect 2,000 disadvantaged schoolchildren

Today, dtac announced it is providing SIMs with unlimited internet connectivity to 2,000 children in Bangkok under the supervision of Thailand's Equitable Education Fund (EEF). This will allow these schoolchildren to continue studying despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

Dr. Kraiyos Patrawart, Deputy Managing Director of the Equitable Education Fund (EEF), said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted both public health and the economy. Many families found themselves with more dependents and many adults have become jobless. EEF found that the average household income of children under EEF supervision dropped by 11 percent in the academic year 2019-2020, down to 1,021 baht per month or only 34 baht a day. The fresh wave of Covid-19 has led to an increase of 10 percent in acute poverty."

Mr. Sharad Mehrotra, Chief Executive Officer at Total Access Communications Plc or dtac, said, "With Thailand now under another lockdown and all schools closed, we must find ways for children to study remotely. Unfortunately, online learning can be a struggle for children who cannot afford a fast and reliable connection. Thus, dtac has several initiatives to support uninterrupted connectivity for students. And the 2,000 SIMs dtac distributed to disadvantaged schoolchildren are one more way to ensure unlimited connectivity for those who need it most."