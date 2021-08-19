Gold declines in opening trade

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.23am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price THB28,150, while gold ornaments cost THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively.



At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price THB28,200, while gold ornaments cost THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.



The spot gold price on Thursday morning was moving around US$1,781 (THB59,450) per ounce after Comex gold on Wednesday dropped by $3.40 to $1,784.40 per ounce amid a slowdown in trading just before the US Federal Reserve was to reveal results of its Federal Open Market Committee board meeting for July. The New York gold market was also closed for trading prior to the release of the minutes of the key meeting.