BGRIMs Bo Thong Wind Farm fully up with grid connection, another milestone in clean energy pathway set

The Bo Thong 1 and 2 wind farms are operated by Bo Thong Wind Farm, owned 92.2% by BGRIM. Their electrical output has been delivered to the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) that comes with a provision of an "adder", amounted of 3.5 baht per kilowatt-hour, to the base tariff for a 10-year period.

The operation of wind farms forms part of BGRIM's strategy to ramp up electricity production from clean and renewal energy sources and to make them available to state power utilities in Thailand and countries around the world under the so-called B2G (business to government) model. The model is geared towards providing highly efficient and stable electricity and utilities that are fundamental to the economic growth of countries.

BGRIM is seeking to achieve the objective by pursuing green-field developments and acquisitions both at home and abroad to become a world-class energy producer. More importantly, BGRIM is moving strenuously towards realising net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Dr Link said: "BGRIM will continue to invest more with a determination to promote sustainable business growth under the principles of good governance as well as responsible value chain management.

"The principles take into account the economic, social and environmental impacts through the development of clean energy and the improvement of power plant efficiency.

"Our goal is to increase the proportion of clean energy in our portfolio that will go a long way to help curbing global warming and taking care of the environment in a sustainable way," he noted.

At present, about 74% of BGRIM's generation is derived from natural gas with the remaining 26% being in the forms of renewable or clean energy.

The company is completing five combined cycle co-generation power plants, namely ABP 1, ABP 2, BPLC 1 and BGPM 1&2, with a combined installed capacity of 700 MW. They are replacements to existing ones and due to start commercial operation by the second half of next year.

BGRIM has been negotiating and studying the possibility of expanding investment in renewable energy projects in many countries such as South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and the Philippines.

BGRIM currently has a total of 50 power plants in commercial operation. The company aims to ramp up its total installed capacity from 3,058 MW at the end of 2020 to at least 7,200 MW of secured PPA by 2025 and further to 10,000 MW by 2030 with an annual revenue of more than 100 billion baht being targeted.