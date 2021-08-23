Top 10 net buys and net sales last week by foreign investors

BCH's net profit in the second quarter this year was THB1.14 billion, up 311 per cent year on year.

Meanwhile, PTT Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC) saw the highest net sales among foreign investors of THB1.14 billion due to the falling oil price.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,553.18 on Friday, up 1.62 per cent compared to 1,528.32 at close the previous week.

Considering the types of investors, local institutions, proprietary trading and local individuals on Friday made net purchases of THB523.43 million, THB267.65 million, and THB1.78 billion, respectively.

However, foreign investors made net sales of THB2.57 billion.