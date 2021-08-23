Top 10 net buys and net sales last week by foreign investors

BCH's net profit in the second quarter this year was THB1.14 billion, up 311 per cent year on year.
Meanwhile, PTT Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC) saw the highest net sales among foreign investors of THB1.14 billion due to the falling oil price.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,553.18 on Friday, up 1.62 per cent compared to 1,528.32 at close the previous week.
Considering the types of investors, local institutions, proprietary trading and local individuals on Friday made net purchases of THB523.43 million, THB267.65 million, and THB1.78 billion, respectively.
However, foreign investors made net sales of THB2.57 billion.
Top ten stocks with the highest net buys among foreign investors last week were:
Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl (BCH): THB398.12 million
Banpu Pcl (BANPU): THB200.02 million
CP All Pcl (CPALL): THB171.10 million
Eastern Polymer Group Pcl (EPG): THB161.51 million
Advanced Info Service Pcl (ADVANC): THB159.61 million
Krungthai Card Pcl (KTC): THB156.87 million
Gunkul Engineering Pcl (GUNKUL): THB140.16 million
BGrimm Power Pcl (BGRIM): THB131.76 million
Minor International Pcl (MINT): THB127.48 million
Tisco Financial Group Pcl (TISCO): THB123.43 million
The top 10 stocks with the highest net sales among foreign investors last week:
PTT Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC): THB1.14 billion
PTT Pcl (PTT): THB335.65 million
Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT): THB244.12 million
Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC): THB190.45 million
PTT Oil and Retail Business Pcl (OR): THB154.18 million
Home Product Center Pcl (HMPRO): THB116.43 million
Srisawad Corporation Pcl (SAWAD): THB98.05 million
Precious Shipping Pcl (PSL): THB89.18 million
Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF): THB88.76 million
R&B Food Supply Pcl (RBF): THB87.39 million
Published : August 22, 2021
By : The Nation
