Tuesday, August 24, 2021

business

Enjoy world-class cuisine in the comfort of home with "MARRIOTT BONVOY ON WHEELS"

New food delivery or takeaway service lets Thai residents order delectable dishes from Marriotts restaurants and create great home-dining experiences with family, friends and colleagues

Marriott Bonvoy is inviting Thai residents to enjoy restaurant-quality cuisine in the comfort of their own home or office, with the launch of the "Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels" takeaway and delivery service!

Under this new initiative, which was created to coincide with the latest work-from-home period in Thailand, local residents can now order their favorite meals from a wide range of restaurants at Marriott's hotels and resorts across the Kingdom, and have them delivered straight to their home or workplace.

An array of popular dining destinations are taking part, which gives Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels a great culinary selections of any food delivery and take away service. Whether customers are craving traditional Thai dishes, authentic Asian delights from Marriott's Chinese, Japanese or Indian restaurants, or Western classics such as Italian pasta and pizza, American burgers, French fare and more, a world of culinary delights is just moments away.

Simply place an order online direct with the hotel, via LINE, or using our partner delivery app. Marriott's talented team of chefs will cook fresh dishes using the finest ingredients, which can be picked up from the hotel or delivered to the customer's front door. It's so simple!

Whatever the occasion, every diner can create great home-dining experiences with their family, friends or colleagues, wherever they are. What's more, Marriott Bonvoy members can earn points on takeaway offers. Not a member yet? CLICK HERE to sign-up for free!

Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels is currently available in Bangkok, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Phuket, with more destinations set to come online in the coming weeks. For the full list of participating restaurants, please see the below.

To learn more and to place your order, please visit Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels Thailand (marriottbonvoyasia.com)

Published : August 23, 2021

