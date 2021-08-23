Enjoy world-class cuisine in the comfort of home with "MARRIOTT BONVOY ON WHEELS"

Marriott Bonvoy is inviting Thai residents to enjoy restaurant-quality cuisine in the comfort of their own home or office, with the launch of the "Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels" takeaway and delivery service!

Under this new initiative, which was created to coincide with the latest work-from-home period in Thailand, local residents can now order their favorite meals from a wide range of restaurants at Marriott's hotels and resorts across the Kingdom, and have them delivered straight to their home or workplace.

An array of popular dining destinations are taking part, which gives Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels a great culinary selections of any food delivery and take away service. Whether customers are craving traditional Thai dishes, authentic Asian delights from Marriott's Chinese, Japanese or Indian restaurants, or Western classics such as Italian pasta and pizza, American burgers, French fare and more, a world of culinary delights is just moments away.