Property firm AssetWise builds strong strategy to tackle Covid-19

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, property company AssetWise has launched a “We Build Happiness” strategy, which provides health security to not just its staff and partners, but also homebuyers.
Strict safety measures
AssetWise has readied rapid antigen test kits for its business partners, homeowners and even potential buyers who have shown interest in its properties. The company has partnered up with some hospitals to tend to members of staff or partners who contract Covid-19 and also created guidelines for those needing to isolate at home or go into quarantine.
Facilitating vaccines
AssetWise has procured Covid-19 vaccines through Chulabhorn Royal Academy for its staff, business partners and workers at its construction sites. Before that, the company urged its staff members to register for a jab via the government system. Now, it can proudly claim that all its employees are fully vaccinated.
The company has also bought Covid-19 insurance policies for its staff and is providing meals for those required to work in the office.
Workers’ welfare
When Bangkok authorities ordered the closure of all construction sites across the capital, AssetWise sent meals and fresh products to workers at its 12 construction sites.
Motivating medics
AssetWise collaborated with producers of the MasterChef Thailand TV show to provide special meals to medics at hospitals overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients, such as Bhumibol Adulyadej, Thammasat University, Siriraj and King Chulalongkorn Memorial. It has also made a large donation to the KMC Hospital.
Looking after society
The company continues donating food, sanitising gel and other necessities to communities, government units and the Ramintra Sports Park field hospital in Bangkok.
Published : August 25, 2021
