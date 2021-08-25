Property firm AssetWise builds strong strategy to tackle Covid-19

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, property company AssetWise has launched a “We Build Happiness” strategy, which provides health security to not just its staff and partners, but also homebuyers.

Strict safety measures

AssetWise has readied rapid antigen test kits for its business partners, homeowners and even potential buyers who have shown interest in its properties. The company has partnered up with some hospitals to tend to members of staff or partners who contract Covid-19 and also created guidelines for those needing to isolate at home or go into quarantine.

Facilitating vaccines

AssetWise has procured Covid-19 vaccines through Chulabhorn Royal Academy for its staff, business partners and workers at its construction sites. Before that, the company urged its staff members to register for a jab via the government system. Now, it can proudly claim that all its employees are fully vaccinated.