Ngern Tid Lor PCL is IFC’s First Investment in a Non-Banking Financial Institution in Thailand

Small businesses will have improved access to finance with IFC’s first investment in a non-banking financial institution (NBFI) in Thailand, Ngern Tid Lor Public Company Limited (TIDLOR). The latest investment from IFC aims to support a resilient recovery by promoting business growth, creating jobs, and fostering financial inclusion.

IFC’s financing package of up to $100 million (about 3,000 million Thai baht) loan will allow TIDLOR to increase its lending to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs in the country). IFC will also mobilize international investors to help TIDLOR access diversified funding and support the company to improve its credit risk management framework.