Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale sees a record number of property seekers take advantage of historic discounts

The Dot Property Group network of websites welcomed more than 160,000 visitors during the Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale. Real estate seekers took advantage of THB250 million in discounts available on condominiums, villas and houses throughout Thailand.
Not only was website traffic up over last year’s event, but the Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale recorded a 25 percent increase on enquiries as people looked to secure their discounted unit. The full force of Dot Property Group supported the two-day sale with synergy between Thailand-Property, Dot Property, Hipflat and other leading portals providing greater visibility and attracting even more property buyers.
Na Reva Charoennakhon was among the most popular developments in Bangkok during the Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale. As one of only a few modern condominiums offering unobstructed, panoramic views of the Chao Phraya River, several buyers found the discounts for units here too good to pass up.
“We were impressed with the interest Na Reva Charoennakhon received throughout the Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale and sold several units during the event,” Khun Haruthai Sredrattanaskaw, Senior Sales Manager at Na Reva Charoennakhon, noted. “By attracting a large, engaged audience of property buyers, this event showed there is still real demand out there for Bangkok condominiums if you have the right product in a good location.”
Wyndham Nai Harn Beach Phuket from Cissa Group was another development that drew a sizable amount of interest from Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale attendees. Located in Phuket, the investment property garnered attention from both local and overseas buyers.
“The Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale allowed us to reach an audience that was ready to make a decision. With most real estate buyers currently needing more time to figure out if they want to purchase or not, this event was a great way for us to overcome that obstacle,” Tara Rungsangsuwan, Cissa Group Assistant Chief Commercial Officer, explained.
Travel restrictions and the lingering impact of COVID-19 has slowed the Thailand property market in 2021 with key segments, such as condominiums in Bangkok and Phuket, among the most affected. This challenge remains, although research has shown there are a few possible solutions.
In a recent report surveying developers and real estate professionals, Dot Property Group found discounts were the most successful mechanism to attract buyers and convince them to make a decision. With more than THB250 million in discounts available on real estate throughout Thailand, the Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale was the country’s largest online sales event this year.
“Tapping into the full power of the Dot Property Group allowed us to take the Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale to the next level. The record-setting amount of website traffic, leads and transactions we saw this year highlights just how powerful our network is,” Adam Sutcliffe, Director, Events and International Markets at Dot Property Group, stated. “We are delighted to have this opportunity to connect property seekers and sellers in a unique setting. It shows that even during a challenging environment, demand for Thailand property still exists.”
