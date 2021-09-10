Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale sees a record number of property seekers take advantage of historic discounts

Na Reva Charoennakhon was among the most popular developments in Bangkok during the Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale. As one of only a few modern condominiums offering unobstructed, panoramic views of the Chao Phraya River, several buyers found the discounts for units here too good to pass up.

“We were impressed with the interest Na Reva Charoennakhon received throughout the Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale and sold several units during the event,” Khun Haruthai Sredrattanaskaw, Senior Sales Manager at Na Reva Charoennakhon, noted. “By attracting a large, engaged audience of property buyers, this event showed there is still real demand out there for Bangkok condominiums if you have the right product in a good location.”

Wyndham Nai Harn Beach Phuket from Cissa Group was another development that drew a sizable amount of interest from Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale attendees. Located in Phuket, the investment property garnered attention from both local and overseas buyers.

“The Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale allowed us to reach an audience that was ready to make a decision. With most real estate buyers currently needing more time to figure out if they want to purchase or not, this event was a great way for us to overcome that obstacle,” Tara Rungsangsuwan, Cissa Group Assistant Chief Commercial Officer, explained.