Central Pattana launches modern single house project NIRATI Donmueang targeting young generations

The project, presented as a “mixed product” consisting of 262 units of single houses, twin houses, and town homes of 4.29-12 million baht in the Don Mueang- Vibhavadi area in Bangkok, targeting young generations which the company considers a group with a real demand, high purchasing power and good credits.
NIRATI Donmueang is one of the projects under the new brand NIRATI for modern tropical houses with lush landscape with an aim to inspire the young generations. NIRATI Bangna and NIRATI Chiangrai, two other projects under the brand, have been launched earlier.
Central Pattana is moving forward with its plans to develop horizontal and vertical real estate projects, aiming to become a leader in mixed-use projects with shopping centers and mixed products centered around residential projects supporting each other.
In addition to the NIRATI brand, Central Pattana has developed NINYA, a brand for high-end homes of 9.9-15 million baht, and NIYHAM, a brand for luxury homes of 25 million baht and higher. The company is confident it will reach its sales and ownership transfer targets for residential projects this year.
Flight Lieutenant Kree Dejchai, executive vice-president of residential business of Central Pattana, said, “The year 2021 is a huge challenge for the Thai real estate market. However, Central Pattana, with its strength and experiences of over 40 years, continues to focus on sustainable development and growth that support the urban economy and development.”
“As for the investment in residential projects in 2021, the company targets to align the projects with its core businesses of shopping centers and mixed-use projects in order to create a new landmark of life or ‘center of life’ that can cater to lifestyle needs, highlight local identity, and be friendly to the community and environment,” he said.
“Central Pattana’s real estate brands differ themselves from other players in the industry by providing high quality of life and of community for ‘Central residents’, which promote long-term benefits for both living in the projects and investing in them,” he said.
“The company provides a CRM (customer relationship management) program allowing residents to enjoy numerous benefits from the Central Group and The 1. In addition, juristic persons for the projects are managed by Central Pattana to ensure the best services, as well as convenience and safety at a level not offered by other residential projects of the same tier. A double safety approach, including a double gate system and VMS (visitor management system), is used for all residential projects of Central Pattana,” he said.
NIRATI Donmueang, the latest residential project in the lineup, is a horizonal mixed project for modern tropical homes with lush landscape adject to Choet Wutthakat Road in the Don Mueang-Vibhavadi area near the Don Mueang Tollway and the dark red line of the SRT train system, allowing only 20 minutes of travel to Chatuchak.
The project has a total area of 45-3-68.5 rai and 262 units, consisting of single houses on land plots of 50.2 square wah minimum, twin houses on land plots of 36.9 square wah minimum, and townhomes on land plots of 22.1 square wah minimum.
Each of the single houses and twin houses has a usable area of 180-227 square meters, while each of the townhomes has a usable area of about 143 square meters. The starting prices for these units are 4.29-12 million baht*.
The project is separated into the villa zone, consisting of two-story twin houses and two-story single houses, and the townhome zone for the 2.5-story townhomes.
Privacy is ensured by a triple gate system. Facilities include a tropical clubhouse to help resident reconnect with the nature on their days off, a saltwater swimming pool, a fitness center, the main park with a focus on nature, a large playground and a basketball court unique with creative design.
“Despite the overall real estate situation, the company is confident that it can generate sales and ownership transfers for residential projects in according to the targets this year,” said Flight Lieutenant Kree.
Central Pattana has earlier launched a number of residential projects, including PHYLL Phahol 34, an eight-story low-rise condominium project with 358 units of 25-35 square meters with a starting price of 2.99 million baht* on a land plot of 3-2-7.4 rai only 20 meters away from Sena Nikhom station of the BTS green line.
The NINYA Kanlapaphruek is a modern tropical twin house project with 1.5 billion baht adjacent to Kanlapaphruek Road, allowing easy access to the center of Bangkok. The project has 144 units with starting prices of 9-12 million baht*.
The Niyham Boromratchachonnani is a modern classic luxury single house project worth over two billion baht, offering privacy with only 71 units in a lush environment. The project has a completely underground power line system and premium security with no unit immediately placed adjacent to the wall of the project. A double gate system helps separate the residential zone from the rest and a visitor management system allows for complete entry and exit records of visitors with advance appointments possible.
Interested individuals may register to receive special benefits at https://bit.ly/3vQzxbe
For more information, call 096-047-7256, add the Line contact @CPNR or https://lin.ee/0AzYmUd. A map is available at https://bit.ly/3ueChiH
*Conditions apply. The company reserve the rights to make adjustments to conditions and promotions.
Published : September 14, 2021
