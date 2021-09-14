Central Pattana launches modern single house project NIRATI Donmueang targeting young generations

The project, presented as a “mixed product” consisting of 262 units of single houses, twin houses, and town homes of 4.29-12 million baht in the Don Mueang- Vibhavadi area in Bangkok, targeting young generations which the company considers a group with a real demand, high purchasing power and good credits.

NIRATI Donmueang is one of the projects under the new brand NIRATI for modern tropical houses with lush landscape with an aim to inspire the young generations. NIRATI Bangna and NIRATI Chiangrai, two other projects under the brand, have been launched earlier.

Central Pattana is moving forward with its plans to develop horizontal and vertical real estate projects, aiming to become a leader in mixed-use projects with shopping centers and mixed products centered around residential projects supporting each other.

In addition to the NIRATI brand, Central Pattana has developed NINYA, a brand for high-end homes of 9.9-15 million baht, and NIYHAM, a brand for luxury homes of 25 million baht and higher. The company is confident it will reach its sales and ownership transfer targets for residential projects this year.

Flight Lieutenant Kree Dejchai, executive vice-president of residential business of Central Pattana, said, “The year 2021 is a huge challenge for the Thai real estate market. However, Central Pattana, with its strength and experiences of over 40 years, continues to focus on sustainable development and growth that support the urban economy and development.”